RG Kar Tragedy: Junior Doctors Announce March To CBI Office Before Kali Puja

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF), the umbrella body of junior doctors in the state spearheading the movement against rape and murder of a fellow junior doctor of R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, on Monday, announced a march to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office on October 30, a day before the Kali Puja.

If necessary, the protesting junior doctor will also stage a sit-in-demonstration in front of the CBI office on that day, said a WBJDF representative on Monday evening.

“We do not agree with the first chargesheet of CBI which has identified civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the sole prime accused in the rape and murder case. It seems that there is some kind of understanding between CBI and Kolkata Police, which initially handled the investigation,” said a WBJDF representative.

Recently, a group of junior doctors who were fast-unto-death demonstration on the rape and murder issue had withdrawn the same. However, WBJDF had announced that despite withdrawing the hunger strike their movement on this issue will continue.

A WBJDF representative pointed out that although the majority of their demands on the issue are to the West Bengal government, they are also not satisfied with the progress of the CBI investigation in the matter.

“That is why we want to keep our pressure on the central agency and exactly for that we are conducting a protest march to the CBI office on Wednesday,” he said.

Recently, the WBJDF has also announced that they will be expanding their agitation on this issue beyond the metro and urban bastions in the state to rural Bengal.

“Our movement will continue unless and until the probe on the rape and murder issue reaches a logical conclusion and our demands in the matter are fulfilled in full. The movement will not now just be restricted to the metro, urban, suburban and district headquarters. This will now be spread to remote rural areas,” said Debasish Halder, one of the leading faces of the junior doctors' movement on this issue.