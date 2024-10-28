WMS To Showcase Wi-Fi Service To Level Up Ferry Connectivity At Interferry2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WMS, the premier global provider of wireless connectivity, announces it is featuring the ferry industry's most innovative and comprehensive Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity solutions at the Interferry2024 this week. WMS designed these services to elevate the passenger experience, provide faster connectivity, and generate significant onboard revenue for ferry operators.

WMS brings its 20-year leadership in connecting people and business on 200+ ships and ferries.

“Enabling messaging, emailing, web browsing, and streaming for communications with family, friends, and work is critical for ferry operators today,” said Kerry Pettitt, Ferry Sales Director, WMS.“They not only want to offer more of a luxury travel experience, but need to provide reliable, secure, day-to-day connectivity for commuters and freight transporters. We will level up ferry Wi-Fi for any operator, and its customers, ready to advance to a new level of service.”

Level Up Your Ferry Wi-Fi

The WMS ferry Wi-Fi service offers passengers a fast, reliable, and secure internet connection, thanks to nearly 3X faster speeds than older Wi-Fi technology. Passengers can enjoy flexible, tailored Wi-Fi plans with multiple payment options, enhancing brand loyalty and satisfaction. The service also improves operational efficiency by supporting separate networks for guests, crew, and ferry operations, while enabling IoT connections to optimize resource use.

Additionally, WMS integrates seamlessly with satellite providers, including Starlink, ensuring continuous connectivity for an elevated passenger experience.

WMS customers rely on its expert remote 24/7 network monitoring and management, including Wi-Fi management, as well as a team of global field service technicians specializing in maritime IT system installation, optimization, and repair.

Cellular at Sea

Cellular at Sea, the leading cruise mobile service on 200 ships today, supporting 400+ global roaming partners, now enables connectivity at sea and on land with Cellular at Sea Cruise+. Using innovative eSIM technology, ferry operators can offer a set cellular data allowance for one price so passengers can access worry-free connectivity at sea and on land, an additional revenue and brand extension opportunity. Last year, WMS provided 847,000 hours of connectivity and facilitated usage of 113 Terabytes of data through its Cellular at Sea service.

WMS, a Bronze Interferry2024 sponsor and exhibitor, will be located at Booth 13. The company will showcase the ferry industry's fastest, most reliable Wi-Fi solution, enabled through its innovative networks and its unmatched engineering expertise to design, build, and manage wireless connectivity in challenging environments.

About WMS

WMS is the premier global provider of wireless connectivity services connecting people and business...anywhere. WMS pioneered the first wireless network on a cruise ship 20 years ago. It remains the trusted strategic partner for connectivity in the most challenging and hard-to-reach places, for passengers, crew, and onboard operations, delivering best in class technology, service, and revenue growth for its clients. Passengers and crew of cruise and ferry lines rely on its hundreds of networks, its unmatched engineering expertise, its global roaming partners, and its leading customer support to connect...anywhere. For more information, please visit .

