4A's Announces Laura Maness As Co-Vice Chair Of National Board Of Directors

Grey Global CEO elevated to Executive Committee

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4A's (American Association of Advertising Agencies), a membership-based U.S. trade association for the advertising and marketing communications industry, announced today the appointment of Laura

Maness, Global CEO of Grey, as the Co-Vice Chair of the 4A's National Board of Directors.



Laura joins an esteemed group of agency leaders who bring a wealth of experience to the 4A's executive committee including Abbey Klaassen, US CEO and Global Brand President, Dentsu Creative and the Chair of the 4A's Board of Directors; Christine Fruechte, CEO of Colle McVoy and 4A's board Co-Vice Chair along with Laura; Andrew Graff, CEO of Allen & Gerritsen and 4A's Board Secretary/Treasurer; and Sharon Napier, Executive Chair & Founder at Partners + Napier and Immediate Past Chair of the Board.

The 4A's Board of Directors is composed of passionate industry advocates holding leadership positions at member organizations. Board members play an active role in shaping and supporting 4A's initiatives, advocating for agencies and influencing and advancing the industry agenda.



"Laura has been an active member of the board for seven years. I am thrilled she has agreed to be the Co-Vice Chair along with Christine. She has a passion for many of the key challenges facing our members today - including talent and new business and has always been willing to help support the 4A's programs and initiatives. In her new role, combined with her strong industry voice, Laura will be able to move our industry even further." said 4A's CEO Marla Kaplowitz.



Only the sixth CEO in Grey's 105-year history and first woman to attain the role, Laura is building on Grey's international capabilities and expertise while bringing people together from across the WPP network to deliver breakthrough, high performance work for some of the world's most loved brands. She is passionate about culture as evidenced by Grey's inclusions in Newsweek's "Most Loved Workplaces" and earning her previous agency, Havas, where she was CEO, a spot on Digiday's Most Innovative Culture, Ad Age's Best Places to Work, AdExchanger's Best Collaborative Agency Team, The Drum's Network Agency of the Year, Digiday's Employer of the Year. Laura is an industry thought leader and has been featured in publications such as Forbes, Fortune and Inc, speaks at major industry events and has earned recognition from Campaign magazine, The Drum, She Runs It, Digiday and more.



"I am honored to serve as Co-Vice Chair, working alongside Marla and the entire Board of Directors. I have enjoyed my time as a 4A's Board Member at Large and am excited for this opportunity to take on more in support of our mission to advocate for the agency community, and help navigate the industry's most pressing challenges such as fostering talent and driving innovation," said Maness. "I hope to build on the momentum we've created."

About the 4A's: The 4A's was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees and the advertising and marketing industry overall. We empower and equip our members to confidently navigate the ever-changing ecosystem of the agency world. We ensure they remain relevant, are positioned to compete, and have the resources to thrive and grow. . With a focus on advocacy, talent and driving business growth and cultural change, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4A's includes the 4A's Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; and the 4A's Foundation, which advocates for and connects diverse talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and craft to fuel a more equitable future.

Follow the 4A's | To learn more, please visit: .

