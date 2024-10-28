Zelensky: Second Peace Summit May Be Held In India

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the second Peace Summit could take place in any respected capital of the world, including India.

The Head of State said this in an interview with The Times of India, Ukrinform reports.

“I believe that we could hold the second Peace Summit in any respectable capital. Of course, it can be in India, and the Prime can do it, he can organize the relevant summit,” Zelensky said.

At the same time, he emphasized the need for preparation.

“We need to prepare for this. There are proposals from many countries, and we are ready to hear them. These are the positions of India, the European Union, the African continent, Brazil, China... You are welcome! But only on the basis of our format, because we are at war,” Zelensky said.

Modi tells Putin India wantsin Ukraine

He emphasized once again:“I think such a summit can be held in India.”

As Ukrinform reported, the first Peace Summit was held in Switzerland on June 15-16 . It discussed three points of Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula: nuclear security, food security, and the humanitarian dimension - the exchange of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Photo: screenshot from the video interview