Zelensky: Second Peace Summit May Be Held In India
Date
10/28/2024 9:09:14 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the second Peace Summit could take place in any respected capital of the world, including India.
The Head of State said this in an interview with The Times of India, Ukrinform reports.
“I believe that we could hold the second Peace Summit in any respectable capital. Of course, it can be in India, and the Prime Minister can do it, he can organize the relevant summit,” Zelensky said.
At the same time, he emphasized the need for preparation.
“We need to prepare for this. There are proposals from many countries, and we are ready to hear them. These are the positions of India, the European Union, the African continent, Brazil, China... You are welcome! But only on the basis of our format, because we are at war,” Zelensky said.
Read also:
Modi tells Putin India wants peace
in Ukraine
He emphasized once again:“I think such a summit can be held in India.”
As Ukrinform reported, the first Peace Summit was held in Switzerland on June 15-16 . It discussed three points of Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula: nuclear security, food security, and the humanitarian dimension - the exchange of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.
Photo: screenshot from the video interview
MENAFN28102024000193011044ID1108824788
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.