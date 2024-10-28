Arsenal, Liverpool play to 2-2 draw in Premier League

(MENAFN) In an exhilarating clash on Sunday, Arsenal and Liverpool played to a dramatic 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium, with both teams showcasing their attacking prowess and resilience. The match kicked off with an early goal from Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who found the net with a close-range finish just nine minutes into the game, putting the Gunners in the lead. However, Liverpool responded quickly, equalizing in the 18th minute through a powerful header from Virgil van Dijk, demonstrating their own attacking capabilities.



As the first half progressed, Arsenal regained the advantage just before the halftime whistle when Mikel Merino scored with another header from inside the penalty box in the 43rd minute, giving the home side a 2-1 lead. This goal highlighted Arsenal's ability to capitalize on set-piece situations and kept the momentum in their favor as they headed into the break.



The second half saw a determined Liverpool side seeking to level the score again, and they found their breakthrough in the 81st minute. Mohamed Salah showcased his skill during a swift counterattack, scoring from close range to equalize for the Reds. This late goal ensured that Liverpool remained in the hunt for the title, keeping them firmly in second place as the match concluded in a thrilling 2-2 draw.



Following this encounter, Liverpool sits second in the Premier League standings with 22 points, while Arsenal trails closely in third place with 18 points. Manchester City currently leads the table with 23 points after Matchday 9, making the race for the title even more competitive as the season unfolds.

