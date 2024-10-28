Juventus draws 4-4 with Inter Milan in Serie A

(MENAFN) In an exhilarating match in Italian Serie A, Kenan Yildiz made a significant impact by scoring twice, allowing Juventus to secure a dramatic 4-4 draw against during week nine on Sunday. The game, held at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, saw an early advantage for Inter, as Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring with a penalty in the 15th minute. However, the home side's lead was short-lived when Dusan Vlahovic equalized just five minutes later.



Juventus then took the lead in the 26th minute, with Timothy Weah finding the back of the net from close range. Yet, Inter Milan responded swiftly, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan leveling the score at 2-2 in the 35th minute. The back-and-forth continued as Zielinski converted another penalty in the 37th minute, giving Inter a 3-2 advantage before halftime. After the break, Denzel Dumfries extended Inter’s lead with a goal in the 53rd minute, seemingly putting the game out of reach for Juventus.



However, Juventus showed resilience, with Kenan Yildiz, who came off the bench in the 62nd minute, narrowing the gap to 4-3 in the 71st minute. His persistence paid off again in the 82nd minute when he scored his second goal, completing a remarkable comeback for Juventus. The late equalizer highlighted Yildiz's talent and determination, ensuring that the match ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw.



With this draw, Inter Milan remains in second place in the Serie A standings with 18 points, just one point ahead of Juventus, who are close behind in third. This match showcased the competitive nature of the league, with both teams displaying offensive prowess and determination throughout the encounter.

MENAFN28102024000045015839ID1108824712