PSG defeat 10-man Olympique Marseille with 3-0 in Ligue 1

(MENAFN) Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) showcased their dominance in French by defeating a 10-man Olympique Marseille 3-0 in a decisive match during week nine on Sunday. The game, held at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille, saw PSG take control early on, breaking the deadlock just seven minutes into the match. Joao Neves found the back of the net with a close-range finish, setting the tone for what would be a challenging night for the home side.



The situation worsened for Olympique Marseille when midfielder Amine Harit received a red card in the 20th minute after delivering a brutal challenge on PSG’s Marquinhos. This dismissal left Marseille at a numerical disadvantage and significantly shifted the momentum in favor of the visitors. Capitalizing on their advantage, PSG continued to press, and in the 29th minute, Leonardo Balerdi inadvertently doubled the lead for the Parisians by scoring an own goal.



PSG didn't stop there; they maintained their offensive pressure throughout the first half. In the 40th minute, Bradley Barcola added to the scoreline, bringing it to 3-0 before halftime. The Parisians’ clinical finishing and efficient play highlighted their attacking prowess, while Marseille struggled to regain their footing after the red card and own goal.



With this victory, PSG solidified their position at the top of the Ligue 1 table, amassing 23 points. Meanwhile, Olympique Marseille remains in third place with 17 points, reflecting the challenges they faced during the match. PSG’s performance underscores their ambition this season, while Marseille will need to regroup and strategize to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures.

MENAFN28102024000045015839ID1108824642