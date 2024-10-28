Türkiye's BIST 100 starts Monday’s session higher

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, began trading on Monday at 8,936.03 points, reflecting a rise of 0.31 percent, or 27.56 points, from the previous closing figure. This positive opening comes on the heels of Friday's performance, where the recorded a gain of 0.40 percent, closing at 8,908.47 points. On that day, the market saw significant activity, with a total transaction volume of 60 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD1.74 billion.



It's important to note that Monday's trading session was shortened to half a day in observance of the Republic Day holiday, celebrated on October 29. As a result, investors were active early in the day, capitalizing on market movements.



As of 10:01 AM local time (07:01 GMT), the exchange rates for major currencies against the Turkish lira were as follows: the USD/TRY rate stood at 34.2984, the EUR/TRY rate was at 37.0220, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.4307. These rates highlight the ongoing dynamics in the foreign exchange market, which can significantly impact investor sentiment and market performance.



In addition to currency fluctuations, commodity prices were also noteworthy, with gold trading at USD2,752.50 per ounce and Brent crude oil priced at around USD72.52 per barrel. These prices are crucial indicators of global market trends and can influence economic conditions in Türkiye, particularly in terms of inflation and trade dynamics.

