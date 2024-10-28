Ex-Bolivian leader lives through ‘assassination attempt’

(MENAFN) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has reportedly survived an assassination attempt, an incident he detailed in a shared on his page. Fortunately, Morales appears to have emerged unscathed, though his driver sustained injuries during the attack.



In a four-minute video recorded inside Morales’ vehicle, he can be seen seated in the front passenger seat, engaged in a phone conversation while visible bullet holes mar the car's windscreen. The driver, despite showing signs of injury with blood on his head, is still seen managing to operate the vehicle, while the rear windshield is severely damaged from the gunfire. Morales claimed that approximately 14 shots were fired at their car during the incident.



According to the former president, the attack occurred early Sunday morning in Shinahota, a central town in Bolivia. He stated that as he was about to embark on his routine, two cars intercepted his vehicle. From these cars, four hooded gunmen emerged and began firing at him and his driver.



Shortly after the attack, Morales posted another video of himself delivering a speech, appearing visibly unharmed. As of now, Bolivian authorities have not made any official comments regarding the incident, leaving many questions unanswered.



Morales, who served as president from 2006 until 2019, has been a significant figure in Bolivian politics. His tenure ended amid a coup that led to the rise of Senator Jeanine Anez's government, which is currently facing scrutiny and legal consequences for its violent repression of protests following Morales’ ousting.



This attempted assassination adds a new layer to the already tumultuous political landscape in Bolivia, where tensions remain high in the wake of Morales' controversial departure from power and the subsequent actions of the interim government. As the situation develops, the implications of this incident could reverberate through Bolivian politics, raising concerns over the safety of political figures and the stability of the nation's governance.

