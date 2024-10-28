BJP Will Win All 3 By-Elections In Karnataka, Says State Head Vijayendra

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 28 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra stated on Monday that the victory for the BJP is assured in all three by-elections in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the“Sanghatana Parva” state-level at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, he expressed confidence that BJP would win in Shiggaon and Sandur in the by-elections.

He added that in Channapatna seat, where a former BJP leader defected to the party and contested against BJP, voters would him a lesson.“The BJP is going to win all seats in by-elections,” he underlined.

Vijayendra criticised the current state government, stating that Karnataka is witnessing an unprecedentedly poor administration under CM Siddaramaiah's leadership.

Since the Congress government came to power, there has been no discussion on development, and even ruling party legislators are criticising their own government, he charged.

He accused the government of neglecting farmers, pointing out that despite severe drought and floods, the administration has shown no response.

The Chief Minister and his Cabinet have been focusing solely on the upcoming by-elections, assigning 10 ministers and MLAs to each constituency to ensure victory.

He alleged that instructions were given to achieve a win by any means, even through money and other influences.

Vijayendra further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the membership drive on September 2, and within 40-45 days, 10 crore members registered nationwide. Over 65 lakh members have been registered in Karnataka alone, Vijayendra added.

He said that membership registrations have taken place across 58,000 booths in the state. In the next phase, organisational work, including the formation of party committees, will proceed.

He noted that no other political party has such a systematic and organised approach.

Vijayendra described the Congress-led government as anti-farmer, anti-development, anti-people, and against marginalised communities, adding that public resentment against the corrupt government and CM Siddaramaiah is growing.

The event was attended by state co-in-charge Sudhakar Reddy, former MLC and Sanghatana Parva election officer Captain Ganesh Karnik, MLC N. Ravikumar, BJP State General Secretary Nandish Reddy, MLA Satish Reddy, and other party leaders.