Anchor Peabody Signals Growth, Expansion With Slate Of New Hires

Chobun Hieblinger has joined Anchor Peabody as Managing Director. Mr. Hieblinger has over 17 years of advisory and investment banking experience, the bulk of which is in building products, including roles with the Lehman Brothers (now Barclays Investment Bank) and RBC Capital Markets. Most recently, Mr. Hieblinger was Managing Director and Head of Building Products at B. Riley Securities in Los Angeles.

“After two years of slower demand due to higher interest rate and post-COVID dynamics, the building industry is poised for strong growth, driven by favorable demographic trends, aging housing stock, and years of under-building,” said Hieblinger.“With deep relationships, particularly in the tile and stone space, I look forward to helping owners and operators capitalize on this very positive M&A dynamic.”

Greg Hicks has joined Anchor Peabody as Business Development Director. Mr. Hicks has nearly 20 years of investment banking, principal investing, and corporate development experience, having focused primarily on building products and general industrials. He began his professional career with Lincoln International in Chicago, with stints in Frankfurt and London. Following Lincoln, he helped found Desco Capital, a private equity / family office. Mr. Hicks then ran Alesco Holdings, an outsourced business development firm, and most recently led M&A for W.W. Williams, one of the nation's largest industrial distribution, repair and service companies.

“I'm excited to align myself with Anchor Peabody, where secular tailwinds are expected to produce a robust M&A environment in the home services space for the foreseeable future. I look forward to providing thought-leadership and advice tailored to the HVAC, plumbing and electrical market and its participants,” said Hicks.“The HVAC, plumbing, and electrical M&A market is normalizing after a surge in 2021-2022, with deal volumes returning to more sustainable levels. Private equity and strategic buyers remain active, with a focus on service-based businesses with recurring revenue streams.”

About Anchor Peabody

Anchor Peabody is an investment banking firm comprised of former owners, operators and investors in the building products and services industry. The firm combines over 100 years of capital and mergers & acquisition experience with a modern approach to banking to align with client objectives and eliminate banker burnout from the industry model. For more information, visit .

