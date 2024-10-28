K’Taka: BBMP Warns Of Action If Crackers Are Burst Before 8 Pm Or After 10 Pm

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 28 (IANS) The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) warned on Monday that action will be initiated against those who burst crackers before or after the stipulated time of 8 pm and 10 pm in Bengaluru city during the celebration of the Diwali festival.

Speaking to the on Monday, the Commissioner of BBMP said that, following the order by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District, the BBMP has issued instructions to officers to monitor the bursting of crackers in the city only between 8 pm and 10 pm. It is important to note that people should only use eco-friendly green firecrackers.

The festival could only be celebrated by bursting crackers only in the stipulated time.“The teams from the BBMP along with the local police will be patrolling in all zones of the Bengaluru city to monitor the situation during the Diwali festival celebration,” the BBMP Commissioner stated.

For those who burst crackers beyond the time limit or before the time limit, notice will be served.“I request people not to experience this bitterness while celebrating Diwali festival,” he warned.

The Karnataka Congress government has imposed restrictions on bursting crackers triggering controversy in the state.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had expressed outrage, accusing the Congress government of showing firmness only during Hindu festivals.

Pralhad Joshi, criticising the state government for imposing restrictions on fireworks during Diwali, questioned why government policies and rules are not applied when morning prayers start as early as 5 a.m. in mosques.

“Why rules, policies, and restrictions are imposed only during Hindu festivals-for playing DJs, idol immersion, processions, and bursting fireworks,” he said.

He added that no one can stop anyone from bursting firecrackers.“Whatever happens, will take its course,” he said.

The Congress government is maintaining that they are implementing Supreme Court and Central government orders, which mandate a two-hour window for bursting crackers and restrict it to green crackers with a decibel level below 125.

Minister for Forest Eshwar Khandre has maintained that if the central government changes its order and allows a longer duration, the Congress government would revoke these restrictions.

“Minister Prahlad Joshi lacks knowledge of his own government's orders or the Supreme Court's directives. If the BJP has concerns over the issue, they should question the Supreme Court and their own government's decisions,” Khandre stated.