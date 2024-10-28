Poll by American newspaper indicates that US presidential race dead heat

(MENAFN) A recent poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal indicates a tight race for the White House between former President Donald and Vice President Kamala Harris, with Trump holding a narrow lead within the survey's margin of error. The national survey shows Trump just two percentage points ahead of Harris, marking a shift from earlier polling results in August as Election Day approaches in less than two weeks.



The poll also highlights a decline in Harris's favorability and job approval ratings, with only 42% of respondents viewing her as a good vice president—her lowest approval since July. In contrast, Trump's presidency received positive feedback from 52% of those surveyed, suggesting a notable difference in public perception of their respective terms in office.



The Wall Street Journal pointed out various factors that could influence the election outcome. One significant aspect is voter turnout among young men, who typically lean towards Trump but may be less likely to vote compared to young women, who favor Harris. Additionally, several battleground states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada, allow same-day registration, meaning that potential voters who register on Election Day are not included in the current poll sample.



The survey was conducted between October 19 and October 22, polling 1,500 voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. As the election draws near, both candidates face challenges in mobilizing their respective bases, and the dynamics in key states will play a crucial role in determining the final outcome. The evolving public sentiment towards Harris and Trump may continue to shift as the campaign progresses, making the upcoming weeks pivotal in this closely contested race.

