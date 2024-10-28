(MENAFN) In a recent interview with RT during the BRICS 2024 Summit in Kazan, Serbian Deputy Prime Aleksandar Vulin characterized the efforts by Western nations to isolate Russia as “stupid” and fundamentally unattainable. He emphasized that Russia embodies a set of values increasingly sought after in today’s global landscape, which he believes makes any attempt at isolation futile.



Vulin criticized the Western policy of sanctions and containment against Moscow, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, calling it a “loser” strategy. He expressed his strong disbelief that isolating Russia could be achieved, stating, “It is stupid. It is hard to find a better word. It is idiotic to imagine that you can isolate Russia.”



The deputy prime minister pointed to the presence of nearly 40 delegations at the Kazan summit as evidence against the notion of Russia's isolation. He noted that many significant countries from the East were represented, underscoring the respect shown to Russia's leadership within BRICS.



Vulin further argued that isolating Moscow is not only impractical because Russia is a nuclear superpower, but also because the country embodies a system of values that the world needs. He highlighted that these values include “God, nation, [and] family,” suggesting that such “natural values” contribute to the popularity of Russian President Vladimir Putin among certain segments of the Western population.



In discussing Serbia's involvement in the summit, Vulin explained that although Serbia is not a member of BRICS, it sent a delegation to participate. He expressed Serbia's desire to engage with the evolving dynamics of global power, stating that BRICS represents a transformative force in the world. He articulated a vision where Serbia aims to be part of a “new world,” stating, “The death of unilateralism has already happened, and Serbia wants to be part of any kind of hope that BRICS has offered to humanity.”



This perspective reflects Serbia's strategic aspirations to align with emerging powers and to engage in a multipolar world, positioning itself as a participant in global discussions that challenge traditional Western dominance. Vulin's remarks not only underscore his views on Russia's resilience but also highlight the shifting alliances and values that are increasingly shaping international relations today.

