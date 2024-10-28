(MENAFN) Polish Foreign Radoslaw Sikorski has urged Germany to cease social benefits for Ukrainian refugees living in the country, suggesting that these funds should instead be directed to the Ukrainian government. Sikorski argued that the generous benefits currently provided act as a disincentive for Ukrainian men to return to their homeland and enlist in the military.



Recent statistics from Eurostat indicate that over four million Ukrainians are currently residing under temporary protection in the European Union, with Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic hosting the largest populations. As of June, Germany had approximately 1.2 million Ukrainian refugees, while Poland had around 981,000, according to UN data.



In a recent appearance on Poland’s TVP Info channel, Sikorski shared his conversations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, where he proposed that the social benefits given to Ukrainian refugees—amounting to as much as EUR1,200 per month (about USD1,300)—would be more effectively used if allocated directly to Ukraine. He expressed concern that these financial incentives encourage Ukrainian refugees to remain in Germany rather than returning to fight for their country or to contribute to rebuilding the Ukrainian economy.



Sikorski's comments reflect an ongoing debate about the implications of refugee assistance policies on Ukraine's mobilization efforts. In a previous interview with France’s Le Monde in mid-September, he had already advocated for reducing social benefits for Ukrainian refugees across the EU, emphasizing that such policies diminish Ukraine’s ability to mobilize its citizens for the ongoing conflict.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga also supported Sikorski's position, highlighting the need for the European Union to develop programs that encourage the return of Ukrainians to their homeland. This statement indicates a growing consensus among some European leaders that the current support systems for Ukrainian refugees may need reevaluation in light of the ongoing war and its impact on Ukraine's national stability and security.



As the situation evolves, this dialogue underscores the complexities surrounding refugee assistance and the broader geopolitical ramifications of the conflict in Ukraine.

MENAFN28102024000045015687ID1108824000