(MENAFN) Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned Portuguese footballer, has taken a significant step into the and wellness sector by investing in Bioniq, a Russian-owned company specializing in personalized nutritional supplements. While the specific amount of his remains undisclosed, Bioniq announced that it was “significant,” leading to an increase in the company's estimated valuation to $82 million.



Bioniq is owned by Vadim Fedotov, a former player who captained Germany's national team and was born in Leningrad, now known as St. Petersburg. Fedotov's career has included notable positions, including a directorial role at RuTube, an alternative to YouTube, and senior management at Gazprom Media Holdings, which he held early on in his professional journey.



Ronaldo, who has been associated with Bioniq as an ambassador since 2022, stated that he has been using the company’s products for the past three years. On the Bioniq website, he expressed his belief in the company's potential to revolutionize personal health management, emphasizing how its tailored health solutions could help individuals achieve and sustain peak performance over time.



With his new role as a shareholder, the 39-year-old football icon revealed his intention to actively participate in the development of Bioniq’s brand and product offerings. He articulated that his involvement goes beyond mere financial investment; it reflects a shared commitment to promoting health, performance, and longevity.



Fedotov welcomed Ronaldo’s investment, describing him as an ideal partner and shareholder. He noted that Ronaldo epitomizes the values of performance and longevity that Bioniq stands for, aligning perfectly with the company's mission.



This partnership marks a significant intersection between sports and health, as Ronaldo's global influence in the sports arena could enhance Bioniq’s visibility and credibility in the competitive wellness market. As the health and nutrition industry continues to evolve, Ronaldo's involvement is poised to make a noteworthy impact, potentially transforming how consumers perceive and engage with personalized health solutions.

