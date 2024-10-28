Harris, Trump ramp up their campaign efforts in pivotal swing states across US

(MENAFN) With less than nine days remaining until the presidential election, Kamala Harris and Donald are ramping up their campaign efforts in pivotal swing states across the United States. In the last two days, both candidates held rallies in Michigan, a key state that forms part of the so-called "Blue Wall," which also includes Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. These states are considered crucial for the Party’s chances of success in the upcoming election on November 5.



Polls show the race tightening as the candidates vie for support, with over 35 million Americans already early. This election could set historical precedents, including the possibility of a woman becoming president or the oldest person ever assuming the role of commander-in-chief.



Harris's campaign strategy is focused on highlighting divisions within the Republican Party, particularly among moderate Republicans who might be uncomfortable with Trump’s divisive rhetoric. In a provocative statement, Trump has warned that if he regains the presidency, he plans to take legal action against individuals he claims manipulated the election, threatening them with significant penalties, including long prison terms.



Following an enthusiastic rally in Texas featuring a performance by Beyoncé, which spotlighted Republican restrictions on abortion, Harris made her way to Kalamazoo, Michigan. There, she sought to rally support by leveraging the popularity of former First Lady Michelle Obama, a significant figure within the Democratic Party.



Michelle Obama expressed her concerns about the prospect of Trump returning to the White House, describing Harris as an "extraordinary president." During her speech, she articulated a mixture of hope and fear about the stakes of the election, stating, "If we want to help this country turn the page on the politics of hatred and division, we cannot sit idly by and complain."



On Thursday, both former President Barack Obama and Harris held a rally in Georgia, reinforcing their commitment to winning critical votes. Additionally, Harris, now 60, conducted a rally in Philadelphia, which is a vital swing state likely to influence the overall outcome of the presidential election.

