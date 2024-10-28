Iraq Files Complaint To UN Over Israeli Violation Of Airspace To Attack Iran

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: The Iraqi on Monday submitted an official letter of protest to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the UN Security Council, condemning the "flagrant" violation committed by Israel by breaching Iraqi airspace and sovereignty, and using Iraqi airspace to carry out an attack on Iran on Oct. 26.

Iraq's Prime Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has also directed the foreign to communicate with the United States regarding this violation, in accordance with the provisions of the bilateral strategic framework agreement, and to urge Washington to uphold its role concerning the security and sovereignty of Iraq.

In a statement Monday, the Iraqi government reaffirmed its full commitment to Iraq's sovereignty and independence, emphasizing that it is taking all necessary steps to address these violations.

It also stressed that it will not allow the use of Iraqi airspace or lands to attack other countries, especially neighboring ones that have common interests with Iraq.

The statement indicated that Iraq's position reflects its policy aimed at maintaining stability in the region, preventing the exploitation of its territory in regional conflicts, and supporting the resolution of disputes through dialogue and mutual understanding.