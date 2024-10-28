General Staff: 144 Combat Engagements In Past Day, Kurakhove And Pokrovsk Sectors Remain Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the of Ukraine has reported 144 combat engagements along the frontline in the past day.



In its situation update posted on Facebook, the General Staff reported that yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on Ukrainian territory, using one missile, as well as 91 air strikes, deploying 184 guided aerial bombs. In addition, 4,410 shelling were carried out.

The aggressor launched air strikes, particularly in the areas of Khrinivka, Bleshnia, Vorobiivka, Prohres in the Chernihiv region; Koreniok, Basivka, Novenke, Obody, Oleksandrivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Velyka Berizka, Starykove, Lisne, Stepanivka, Chernatske, Pokrivka, Volodymyrivka, Volfyne, Mezenivka, Iskryskivka, Myropillia, Stepne, Bilovody, Ivanivka, Yunakivka in the Sumy region; Kudiyivka, Mali Prokhody, Vovchansk, Lozova in the Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Sviato-Pokrovske, Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Romanivka, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Stara Mykolaivka, Oleksandropil, Uspenivka, Kurakhove, Antonivka, Velyka Novosilka, Novoandriivka, Yasna Poliana in the Donetsk region; Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Kozachi Laheri, Novotiahynka in the Kherson region.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian Air Force, missile troops and artillery units conducted 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, destroying one command post and one artillery system.

In the area of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector, four enemy attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders took place over the past day.

In the Kupiansk sector, 20 enemy attacks were recorded. The defense forces repelled the enemy's offensive towards Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Kruhliakivka, Lozova, Zahryzove, Pershotravneve and Vyshneve.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops launched 16 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main offensive efforts in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, Serebrianka and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked nine times in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian army carried out six attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, actively using bombers, and dropping up to ten guided aerial bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 27 aggressor's offensives towards Myroliubivka, Promin, Krutyi Yar, Vyshneve and Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 37 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Kurakhove and Katerynivka.

With the support of aircraft in the Vremivka sector, Russian troops made eight assaults on Ukrainian positions near Novoukrainka and Bohoiavlenka.

In the Orikhiv and Huliaypillia sectors, the enemy actively used attack and bomber aircraft, dropping more than ten guided bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions three times. They were fiercely repelled and suffered losses.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and a in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

As reported, on October 27, 142 combat engagements occurred at the front, with the most intense situation being in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.