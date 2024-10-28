Five Killed, 13 Injured As Enemy Shells 19 Settlements In Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five people were killed and 13 were wounded, including a child, in Russian strikes on the Kherson region on 27 October.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, wrote this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Kherson, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Inzhenerne, Dniprovske, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Tomyna Balka, Oleksandrivka, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Poniativka, Mykilske, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka and Trudoliubivka came under enemy fire and air strikes.

The Russian military targeted critical infrastructure facilities, a medical facility, and residential areas of the region's settlements, including six multi-storey buildings and 22 private houses.

Additionally, outbuildings, a garage, a gas pipeline, private and agricultural vehicles sustained damage. As a result of Russian aggression, five people were killed and 13 others, including one child, were injured,

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces shelled Komyshany and dropped explosives from a drone in Beryslav in the Kherson region.