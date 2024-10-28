Another 54 People Evacuated From Kupiansk, Borova Sectors Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, 54 people, including nine children, were evacuated overnight from the Kupiansk and Borova sectors as part of enhanced evacuation measures.



Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

He stated that at 02:18 in Kharkiv, Russian forces struck a nine-story residential building. The walls on the ninth floor sustained partial damage. Seven people sustained injuries.

Also, in Kharkiv in the evening, Russian struck an outbuilding. Twenty-one private houses and four vehicles sustained damage. Six people sustained injuries.

Additionally, a guided aerial bomb struck an open area on the territory of a private household in Kharkiv. Private residential buildings were partially destroyed, and outbuildings, a hotel, an apartment building, and an administrative building were damaged.

In Chuhuiv, an outbuilding burned down as a result of Russian shelling. Eight people sustained injuries, including five children.

A house was damaged in the village of Kruhliakivka as a result of shelling.

In Kupiansk, the private enterprise buildings were also damaged by shelling.

According to the regional governor, four Russian assaults took place in the area of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector.

In the Kupiansk sector, 20 Russian attacks were recorded. The defense forces repelled the invaders' offensive towards Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Kruhliakivka, Lozova, Zahryzove, Pershotravneve and Vyshneve.

As reported by Ukrinform, 21 people were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of a large-scale Russian attack overnight.