BIRMINGHAM , AL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of a navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Alabama to please call the Birmingham based lawyers at the Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466. The Lawyers at the Environmental Litigation Group have decades worth of experience assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and their top priority is the best possible client compensation. It is vital for navy veterans who had significant exposure to asbestos in the service and then develop lung cancer to know for a fact the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

The group says, "If a navy veteran develops lung cancer or mesothelioma because of their service on a ship, submarine or at the shipyard it is vital they focus in on financial compensation. Many states do not have a law firm that specializes in assisting people like this. However, Alabama does. The lawyers at the Birmingham-based Environmental Litigation Group have decades worth of experience assisting navy veterans in Alabama who now have lung cancer or mesothelioma and they are extremely dedicated to making certain people like this receive the best possible compensation results.

"If your husband or dad is a navy veteran who now has lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Alabama, please make compensation a priority and call the Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did."

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation."

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

