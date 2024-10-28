UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Hands Over ₹300 Cheques To Scholarship Students Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath is going on social for all the wrong reasons. A circulating on the Internet showed the CM handing over cheques ranging from ₹300 to ₹900 to students.

According to reports, Adityanath handed out scholarship cheques to students during Sunday's launch of the Sanskrit Scholarship Scheme in Varanasi.

A user shared the video on X, saying,“Look carefully- the cheque cutout must be worth more than the cheque amount! Such a parade is being organised to give ₹300!”

Netizens reacted to the video, alleging that the“public money is being wasted in publicity”.

“Yogi Adityanath is giving a huge cheque of ₹300 to the students. The cost of printing the cheques would have been more than this. Public money is being wasted in publicity. What a Downfall by BJ party,” a user said.

Another user said,“The Paper of this Cheque is more valuable than the prize of the competition. At least respect the post of CM, Yogi Ji.”

Some users sarcastically criticized the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, saying that“Yogi was spoiling the kids with so much money.”“Yogi ji don't spoil these kids with so much money,” the user commented.

Another user said,“Fun is, there are four ministers laying their hands on ₹300/- cheque for photo-up. Shameless.”



Congress' official Instagram handle also shared the video and jested by asking,“What will the children do with such a big amount?”

“Chief Minister is distributing 300-300 rupees scholarships to children by playing full drama. What will the children do with such a big amount? You tell me, if you had received 300 rupees as a scholarship, what heights would your career be today?” Congress' Instagram post read.