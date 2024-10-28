Qatar Participates In General Assembly Of International Electrotechnical Organization

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Edinburgh: The State of Qatar actively participated in the annual meetings of the International Electrotechnical Organization (IEC), hosted by the British Standards Institution (BSI) in Edinburgh, Scotland, from October 21 to 25.

The Qatari delegation was led by Chairman of the Qatar General Organization for Standardization and Metrology H E Eng. Mohammed bin Sauod Mohammed Al Musallam. The meetings included an array of dialogue sessions, workshops, and formal gatherings among the IEC's governance entities, as well as the specialized conference“Towards a Fully Electric and Connected Society.”

This event, considered a strategic pillar of the IEC's mission, focused on advancing a digital society that relies entirely on sustainable electricity. Discussions highlighted how global access to renewable, sustainable, and affordable energy can leverage technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to decarbonize energy infrastructures efficiently.

The 88th IEC General Assembly session marked the conclusion of the meetings, where delegates reviewed ongoing IEC activities and discussed future strategies. Key objectives of the sessions included supporting the IEC's strategic plan, integrating artificial intelligence into the development of international standards, and enhancing conformity assessment practices, with a commitment to circular economy standards and promoting a shift towards clean energy. The assembly's agenda featured the appointment of a new Committee Chairman for 2026-2028, approval of new Board members and specialized councils for standardization and conformity assessment, and endorsement of advisory committee appointments. Additionally, delegates approved the financial statements for the previous year and discussed the upcoming year's budget.