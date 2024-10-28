Sybiha's Visit To South Africa Starts With Meeting Ukrainian Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his visit to the Republic of South Africa, Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha met with the Ukrainian community.

This is according to the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine , as reported by Ukrinform.

The minister expressed gratitude to Ukrainians in South Africa for their strong voice in support of Ukraine and particularly noted the unity of the Ukrainian community in South Africa.

He thanked his compatriots for preserving the traditions, language, and culture of the Ukrainian people far from their homeland, promoting the truth about Ukraine and Russian aggression, and implementing many successful projects in the field of public and cultural diplomacy.

The Minister emphasized the importance of developing relations between Ukraine and South Africa, discussing Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression and the path toward a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace.

He stressed that overcoming the aggressor and restoring peace requires the unification of all partners' efforts and the entire Ukrainian nation, both in their homeland and worldwide.

"I want you to feel that even though you live outside Ukraine, you are certainly not outside our common struggle for freedom, nor outside the current processes. On the contrary, your activities are an important bridge in our friendly bilateral relations with South Africa and other African states," noted Sybiha.

The Minister informed those present about the implementation of new state policies regarding Ukrainians abroad, including simplifying access to consular procedures and preparing for the adoption of a law on dual citizenship.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on the current needs of the Ukrainian community in South Africa.

Sybiha assured the attendees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' readiness to assist in protecting the legal rights and interests of Ukrainians in South Africa, as well as continuing the implementation of important joint projects involving the Ministry, the community, and the World Congress of Ukrainians.

Leaders of the Ukrainian community in South Africa spoke at the meeting: President of the Ukrainian Association in South Africa public organization Kateryna Alyoshina, Vice President Lesia Karpenko, and representative of the World Congress of Ukrainians in Africa Dzyvinka Kachur.

Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova emphasized the importance of effective interaction with Ukrainians in South Africa and other African countries, stressing that diplomats will continue to serve as a reliable bridge for Ukrainians abroad to their homeland.

The Foreign Minister thanked the community, the World Congress of Ukrainians, and the embassy team for their unity and activity, expressing genuine admiration for the projects implemented and planned, and reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to further support the development of Ukraine's ties with South Africa and African countries in general.

As reported by Ukrinform, Sybiha arrived for a visit to the Republic of South Africa, where on October 27-28, he will hold a series of talks with high-ranking officials in Johannesburg and Pretoria.