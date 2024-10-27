Global Snack Food Market 2024 To Reach $317.43 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 5.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The snack food market has experienced robust growth in recent years, projected to increase from $236.91 billion in 2023 to $252.36 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to shifts in consumer lifestyles, a demand for convenience and portability, innovations in flavors and varieties, globalization and cultural influences, and a rising preference for natural and organic snacks.

How Much Will the Global Snack Food Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The snack food market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years, projected to reach $317.43 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This expected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the increasing popularity of plant-based and alternative proteins, sustainability practices, targeted marketing to specific demographics, global culinary influences, and a focus on transparency and clean labeling.

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Snack Food Market?

The growing trend of health-conscious consumers and lifestyle changes is expected to drive the growth of the snack food market in the future. This shift reflects an increasing awareness and emphasis on making healthier dietary choices and daily routines. Health-conscious consumers are fueling the demand for healthier snack options that focus on functional nutrition and sustainable snacking, while still delivering great taste and nutrition to satisfy their appetites.

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Snack Food Market?

Key players in the snack food market include My Super Foods LLC, Nestlé SA, PepsiCo Inc., Unilever PLC, Mondelez International Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills Inc., The Kellogg Company, Conagra Brands Inc., Sprout Foods Inc., AMCON Distributing Company Inc., Hain Celestial Group Inc., Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd., McCain Foods Limited, Utz Quality Food LLC, Link Snacks Inc., Hanover Foods Corporation, Amy's Kitchen Inc.

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Snack Food Market Size?

Leading companies in the snack food industry are forming partnerships to create new products, capitalize on emerging trends, and reinforce their market positions. A strategic partnership involves a mutually beneficial business relationship in which two or more companies collaborate to help each other achieve success.

What Are The Key Segments Of The Global Snack Food Market?

1) By Type: Extruded Snacks, Non-extruded Snacks

2) By Flavor: Salty, Tangy, Spicy, Other Flavors

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Highlights: Asia-Pacific Leading Snack Food Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Scope Of The Snack Food Market Overview?

Snack food refers to a small portion of food consumed between regular meals. These foods serve various purposes, including providing an energy boost, curbing appetite, enhancing diet quality, and satisfying hunger.

The Snack Food Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Snack Food Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Snack Food Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into snack food market size, snack food market drivers and trends, snack food competitors' revenues, and snack food market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

