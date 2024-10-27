عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three Killed In Head-On Collision Between Motorcycle, Truck In Jammu

Three Killed In Head-On Collision Between Motorcycle, Truck In Jammu


10/27/2024 7:07:29 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Three youths were killed when their motorcycle collided head-on with a truck here on Sunday evening, Police said.

The accident took place near Panjgarian in the Nagrota area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three youths died on the spot after their motorcycle collided with the truck. Their bodies were shifted to government Medical College here for post-mortem and identification, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, they said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Soldier Killed, 8 Others Injured In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Kulgam Minor Killed, Couple Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Kathua

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN27102024000215011059ID1108822685


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search