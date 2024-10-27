Three Killed In Head-On Collision Between Motorcycle, Truck In Jammu

The accident took place near Panjgarian in the Nagrota area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, they said.

The three youths died on the spot after their motorcycle collided with the truck. Their bodies were shifted to Medical College here for post-mortem and identification, police said.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, they said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now