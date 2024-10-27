General Election Called For Nova Scotians
Date
10/27/2024 4:16:14 PM
CANADA, October 27 - Nova Scotians will be going to the polls for a general election on Tuesday, November 26.
Premier Tim Houston met with Lt-Gov. Arthur J. Leblanc today, October 27, to ask that he dissolve the General Assembly and call a general election.
“We encourage all Nova Scotians to get out and vote,” said Premier Houston.“This is your chance to build the future of our province.”
By law, the campaign must be a minimum of 30 days, and the election held on a Tuesday.
