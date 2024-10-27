FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers Visiting Several Georgia Towns

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ATLANTA – FEMA is opening three Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers in Irwin, Telfair and Ware counties. These centers give survivors another option to learn about the types of assistance available, get help applying for federal assistance, receive updates on their applications and learn about the appeals process.
The centers will be open on the following dates in three locations:
Irwin County
Sunday, Oct. 27 through Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ocilla Community House
711 S. Irwin Avenue, Ocilla, Georgia 31774
Ware County
Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Courthouse Annex
305 Oak Street, Waycross, Georgia, 31501
Telfair County
Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Piggly Wiggly Parking Lot
48 East Oak Street, McRae-Helena, Georgia 31055
Survivors may also visit any of the fixed site Disaster Recovery Centers in the state:
Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.
Appling County
Appling County Agricultural Center
2761 Blackshear Highway, Baxley, GA 31513
Chatham County
Savannah Technical College
Student Enrichment Center Building
5717 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA 31405
Coffee County
The Atrium
114 N. Peterson Avenue, Douglas, GA 31533
Liberty County
Miller Park/HQ Fire Station
6944 E. Oglethorpe Highway, Midway, GA 31320
Lowndes County
City of Valdosta
4434 North Forrest Street Extension, Valdosta, GA 31605
McDuffie County
Thomson Depot
111 Railroad Street, Thomson, GA 30824
Richmond County
Hub for Community Innovation
631 Chafee Avenue Augusta, GA 30904
Toombs County
Georgia Department of Human Services
162 Oxley Drive, Lyons, GA 30436
Washington County
Sandersville School Building Authority
514 North Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082
Temporary FEMA Center location and hours
Valdosta
2108 E. Hill Avenue, Building D
Valdosta, GA 31601
Saturday, Oct. 26:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition to visiting a center, people can apply online at DisasterAssistance , on the FEMA App or by calling 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.
For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance, visit Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance .
For the latest information about Georgia's recovery, visit fema/helene/georgia and fema/disaster/4821 . Follow FEMA on X at x/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel . Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on Twitter @FEMA_Deanne .
