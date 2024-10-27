Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Strengthens Security For Foreign Workers On CPEC Projects

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to enhance security measures for foreign nationals working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. A total of 8,500 personnel have been deployed to ensure their protection, with five security personnel assigned for the safety of each foreign worker.

Specifically, for Chinese engineers working on CPEC projects, over seven security personnel are assigned to each individual. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,585 Chinese nationals and 97 engineers and workers from other countries are involved in 23 projects.

In addition to government security forces, 503 private security personnel have been deployed to protect foreign engineers and workers. The province has implemented 14 different layers of security for the 1,882 foreign nationals currently working on various projects.

Foreign workers are involved in two CPEC, four WAPDA, nine pro-government, and eight private projects across the province. Their security is managed by multiple forces, including police, elite forces, Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU), Frontier Corps (FC), and the army.

The highest concentration of security forces, 5,185 personnel, has been allocated to WAPDA projects. For the two CPEC projects, 1,470 personnel are safeguarding 208 Chinese workers. On eight private projects, 190 personnel, including 121 private guards, are providing security for 10 foreign workers.