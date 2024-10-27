Solventum Presents Innovative Coding and Documentation Solutions at Global Health Exhibition to Advance AR-DRG Implementation in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 27-10-2024: Solventum, formerly 3M Health Care, a global leader in MedTech and innovative healthcare solutions, recently concluded its participation at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where it highlighted its integral role in supporting the implementation of AR-DRG within the Kingdom’s private healthcare sector. Over the course of three days, from October 21st to the 23rd, Solventum showcased how its state-of-the-art solutions, supporting revenue cycle and health information management functions, have been pivotal in aligning with the strategic initiatives and objectives outlined by Saudi Arabia’s Council of Health Insurance (CHI) under Vision 2030.

With Saudi Arabia's population surpassing 32 million people[1] and driving increased demand for healthcare services, the sector is currently experiencing a substantial shift towards value-based care. In this context, the adoption of advanced billing systems such as AR-DRG has become essential for streamlining operations and enhancing transparency.

AR-DRG enables more accurate billing and reimbursement processes, simplifying processes involved in the patient journey. This shift is being driven by key national platforms such as the National Platform for Health Information Exchange Services (NPHIES) and the Saudi Billing System (SBS) and is being further strengthened by Solventum’s solutions that utilize natural language understanding for computer-assisted coding, enabling efficient capture of patient information and the generation of accurate medical codes.



One of these solutions, the 3M™ Codefinder™ Software is a web-based application driven by expert decision logic, which plays a vital role in driving healthcare transformation forward. By ensuring accurate, complete and compliant coding that streamlines ICD-10-AM and ACHI/SBS pathways, it empowers healthcare providers to produce high quality coded data, optimizing the reimbursement processes.



Dr. Anadil Assawi, clinical and product manager, Middle East and Africa region, Health Information Systems, Solventum, emphasized the significance of a phased approach to fully deploy AR-DRG into the private healthcare system and said, “Solventum is proud to be leading this transformation alongside CHI. To ensure a smooth transition in fully implementing AR-DRG, we are committed to rolling out a structured phased strategy that delivers knowledge and awareness, in addition to improving quality and AR-DRG implementation and market preparedness. These efforts aim to improve the efficiency of health care provision, enhance reimbursement accuracy as well as performance monitoring and benchmarking.”

Part of Solventum’s role in supporting CHI’s transition into AR-DRG adoption is through conducting workshops, educational sessions, and pilot projects that aim to encourage collaboration and market readiness. These specialized trainings and knowledge sharing sessions are all foundational to supporting enhanced transparency and value-based care in the health insurance sector.



Mohamed Al Holibi, regional business lead, Middle East and Africa region, Health Information Systems, Solventum, stressed the value that AR-DRG implementation brings, saying, “AR-DRG adoption not only helps to enhance cost management, quality of care, and transparency in reimbursement models, but also standardizes patient case classifications, resulting in more efficient resource allocation.”

He added, “By aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, our role has involved leveraging our long-standing expertise to develop innovative strategies that ensure policies align with international industry standards while being tailored to meeting the unique needs of each healthcare provider and regulator we collaborate with. This approach aims to reduce costs and improve the quality of care and resource management as well as supporting the Kingdom’s national goals of transitioning to value-based care and overall healthcare efficiency.”

As Solventum enters a dynamic new phase, the MedTech company is driven to further integrate its AI-powered solutions that address the industry's most pressing challenges and uplift essential pillars of the healthcare system. By continuing to deliver innovative advancements at the intersection of health, materials, and data science, Solventum aims to transform patient outcomes and empower healthcare professionals to excel in their roles. These efforts align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals to elevate the standard of care and improve the overall wellbeing of communities across the Kingdom.





