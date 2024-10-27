Galaxy AI Pioneers Programme announces third cohort for aspiring young innovators

(MENAFN- BCW Global) DUBAI, UAE, October 25, 2024 - Following the resounding success of its inaugural batch, the Galaxy AI Pioneers (GAIP) program has now begun its second cohort and is now accepting applications for its third batch. The initiative aims to equip young residents aged 12-17 with cutting-edge artificial intelligence skills.



The first phase of the Galaxy AI Pioneers programme saw participation from 50 students, highlighting the strong interest in AI education among the UAE's youth. Building on this momentum, the second batch will commence on 19th October and run until 16th November.



This innovative programme offers a comprehensive curriculum covering AI fundamentals, machine learning, deep learning, and ethical considerations in AI development. Participants will gain hands-on experience with Samsung's Galaxy AI applications and develop their own AI solutions through a capstone project. The training is delivered via a hybrid learning format, combining virtual instructor-led sessions with in-person workshops at the Coders HQ in Dubai, providing a dynamic and engaging educational experience.



The Galaxy AI Pioneers programme continues to align with the UAE's vision of fostering a generation of AI-savvy innovators who will drive the nation's digital transformation and contribute to its knowledge-based economy.





