Dubai Fitness Challenge starts tomorrow! How will you kick off your 30x30?

A free, 30-day health and fitness activation like no other, DFC challenges you to commit to just 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days, with a whole host of activities, mega mass participation events, fitness villages and community hubs lined up to support you every step of the way. Running until Sunday, 24 November, don’t miss this opportunity to jumpstart your health and wellness journey and make fitness your daily habit.

Here's a taster of what’s lined up for week one of DFC 2024.

Three 30 x 30 30-day Fitness Villages:

Buzzing hubs of activity every single day of the Challenge, 30 x 30 Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Zabeel Park and Al Warqa’a Park will offer non-stop classes and workouts for everyone.

Join the 30 x 30 Challenge and workout as the waves lap against the shore at the iconic DP World Kite 30 x 30 Beach Fitness Village – an epicentre of inspiration, camaraderie and transformative fitness experiences. The perfect spot to get active, this village offers a wide range of fitness activities across multiple zones, from intense workouts to more relaxed exercise sessions, plus dedicated kids’ classes for the little ones. Why not challenge your mates at the Decathlon Sports Court, cool off at the Emirates NBD Aqua Park, or practise your swing in the DP World Cricket Arena? Other zones include the DP World Sports Hub, e& Main Stage, Emarat Padel Courts, Emirates Airline Rebounder, Emirates NBD Watersports, MIRA Teen Fit - Boxd - Martial Arts, Sun & Sand Sports Beach Volleyball, talabat Core - Cardio - Resistance, Yoga, Wasl Gymnastics, Wasl Parkour, and WHOOP Lift - Ride - Row. Open weekdays from 8 AM to 1 PM for schools and 3 PM to 11 PM for the public, and from 7 AM to 11 PM on weekends, this fitness village is more than just a workout spot – it’s your chance to connect, stay active, and crush your 30 x 30 goals.

The ultimate destination for outdoor fitness, the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village will offer a variety of fitness areas designed to accommodate all abilities, including a new Cricket Zone, Running Club, Spinning Zone, 3 on 3 Basketball Court and a Kids’ Fitness Zone, making it the perfect place for outdoor activity. With plenty of opportunities for fitness, fun, and photo-worthy moments along the way, you can also join dance sessions and fitness classes held on the main stage. So, whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just starting your journey, the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village invites you to come together in a celebration of health and community. Serving as the central hub for you to collect your bibs for Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, and Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, the fitness village is open Monday to Thursday from 4 PM to 11 PM, with bib collection available throughout, while on Fridays, it opens from midday to midnight, with fitness classes starting at 4 PM. Saturdays and Sundays are action-packed, welcoming you from 8 AM to midnight, with bib collection available throughout the day.

Set in the picturesque Al Warqa’a Park, the brand-new RTA Al Warqa’a Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village offers a fun and energising fitness experience for all ages and fitness levels. At the heart of the village is the Cycling Hub, featuring 75 bikes with on-site mechanics to ensure you have a smooth ride, while the new Running Club, along with dedicated zones for kids, ladies, and football lovers, adds variety and ensures that you can find your perfect activity. From supervised playgrounds for children to action-packed multi-sport zones with activities ranging from cycling and football to tennis, basketball, and cricket nets, there’s no shortage of ways for you to stay active and have fun. Open Sunday to Thursday from 4 PM to 11 PM and Friday to Saturday from 4 PM to 11:30 PM, it’s the perfect place for you to get moving, stay fit, and create lasting memories!

Make sure to bring a towel and refillable water bottle. With exciting activities and photo opportunities throughout, they’re vibrant destinations for fitness and community engagement. Visit to check out schedules.

Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, presented by RTA at Hatta Dam:

Paddle into a world of adventure at DFC’s second edition of Dubai Stand-Up Paddle (SUP), presented by RTA, on Saturday 2 November. Perfect for paddlers of all levels, this exciting event offers SUP sessions for adults and families amidst the stunning scenery of the Hatta mountains. Additionally, if you’re looking to dive deeper into the beauty of Hatta’s crystal-clear waters and add another layer to your aquatic adventure, take advantage of the free one-hour kayaking sessions – new for this year and available on a first-come, first-served basis to all registered participants. A mass participation challenge will bring the SUP community together, allowing you to team up with fellow paddlers for a spirited display of fitness, teamwork, and camaraderie.





