Harris labels Trump ‘fascist’

(MENAFN) In a recent CNN town hall, U.S. Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris did not hold back in her condemnation of former President Donald Trump, labeling him a “fascist” who “admires dictators.” Her remarks follow a renewed wave of criticism from John Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff, who has publicly voiced his disdain for the ex-president in a series of interviews.



When questioned about her views on Trump, Harris responded affirmatively, stating, “Yes, I do” believe he is a fascist. She elaborated further, warning that should regain the presidency, he would lead as a president who “admires dictators and is a fascist.”



The vice president’s statements have sparked controversy, with Trump’s campaign asserting that such rhetoric is dangerous. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), they claimed that Harris’s extreme comments contributed to a hostile environment that resulted in two assassination attempts against Trump. “This is the type of disgusting rhetoric that led to two assassination attempts against President Trump,” the campaign’s statement read.



Harris’s comments coincide with the publication of interviews with John Kelly by The New York Times, in which he harshly criticized Trump. Kelly argued that Trump fits the “textbook definition of a fascist” and suggested that, if given the chance, he would rule as a dictator. He provided a detailed description of fascism, identifying it as a far-right authoritarian ideology characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, and the suppression of opposition.



These remarks highlight the escalating tensions and fierce political rhetoric as the 2024 election approaches. The exchange underscores the deep divisions within American politics, particularly regarding perceptions of leadership and governance. As both sides prepare for the upcoming election cycle, the implications of such incendiary statements will likely resonate throughout the campaign, fueling further debate and division among voters.

