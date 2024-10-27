Creating a Sustainable Fitness Routine: Tips from Dr. Sarah Alam on Exercise and Injury Prevention

(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Embarking on a journey can be exciting, but for many, the initial enthusiasm can lead to pushing beyond safe limits, resulting in fatigue or injuries. Dr. Sarah Alam, Specialist Endocrinologist at Canadian Specialist Hospital, shares insights into establishing a balanced exercise routine that promotes long-term success without compromising health.



Start Slow, Build Consistency

“For individuals starting their fitness journey, it’s important to begin at a slower pace and maintain consistency,” says Dr. Alam. Rushing into an intense regimen can increase the risk of injuries, especially for those who are new to exercise or resuming after a long break. Building up gradually not only prevents strain but also lays the foundation for progress over time. “Results may not come immediately, but persistence is key to staying on track,” she emphasizes.



Recommended Exercise Guidelines

For healthy adults, Dr. Alam recommends:



150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week, such as brisk walking.

75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week, or a combination of both.

Moderate-intensity activities should raise the heart rate and breathing while allowing for conversation. Beginners are encouraged to work up to these goals gradually, as even small increases in activity yield early health benefits. “Setting manageable targets, such as walking an additional 10 minutes every other day, helps build confidence and lays the foundation for lasting habits,” advises Dr. Alam.



The Risks of Over-exercising

While exercise has numerous benefits, over-exercising can lead to fatigue and injuries. Common overuse injuries include stress fractures, muscle sprains, and tendinitis. According to Dr. Alam, “Signs that your body is not recovering properly include persistent muscle soreness, exhaustion, and sleep difficulties.” Ignoring these warning signs can lead to increased stress and may even impede weight management.



Injury Prevention Tips

Dr. Alam shares several ways to reduce the risk of injuries:



Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to signs of discomfort and fatigue. Rest is an essential part of any fitness routine.



Warm Up and Wear Appropriate Footwear: A good warm-up helps prepare muscles, while proper shoes reduce the risk of joint and muscle injuries.



Start with Low-Impact Activities: For those just starting, walking is a safe and effective exercise with a low risk of injury. It’s often easier on the body than running or high-intensity workouts.



Seek Professional Advice: If in doubt about starting a new activity, consulting with a healthcare provider can help tailor a safe exercise plan.



Building a Balanced Routine

By starting slowly, setting realistic goals, and allowing for adequate rest, Dr. Alam believes individuals can create a sustainable exercise routine that benefits both physical and mental well-being. “Consistency and balance are the pillars of a healthy fitness journey,” she notes.



In conclusion, Dr. Alam’s advice highlights the importance of a thoughtful, gradual approach to exercise. Starting at a manageable pace and listening to your body not only helps prevent injuries but also supports a lifelong commitment to health and wellness.



Dr. Sarah Alam is a Specialist Endocrinologist at Canadian Specialist Hospital Dubai.



