Hyatt Place Celebrates The Weekend With Smokey Sizzler

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipur, October 27, 2024: This October Hyatt Place offers you a chance to make your weekends more exciting and flavorful.“A sizzler is essentially a single dish meal, in which meats and vegetables are cooked in a sauce on a hot metal plate.” Said Najrul Beg, Executive chef at Hyatt Place.



He further mentions,“The dish has been described as an "open-roasted, grilled or shallow fried piece of meat, chicken, fish or vegetable patty, served on an oval shaped metal or stone hot plate, kept on a wooden base terms of preparation, the equipment and method for all sizzlers is the same, despite the large variety of ingredients and sauces.”



So for a stunning dinner this whole month, Hyatt place will serve you the delicious“sizzler”. The timings for the dinner will be from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm at Zeest outlet of the Hyatt place and the price for the dinner will be 399/-. So come around to enjoy the dish invented in the city of dreams and ruling around the world at a stunning restaurant and gracious host.





About Hyatt place



Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is the first Hyatt Place hotel in Rajasthan. Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is a contemporary, modern hotel designed for the multi-tasking travelers. Inspired by old & new Rajasthan the hotel offers uncomplicated experiences in stylish seating. Located in Malviya Nagar, the hotel is near the Jaipur International Airport, World Trade Park and Jhalana Leopard Safari.





