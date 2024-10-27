Hyatt Place Celebrates The Weekend With Smokey Sizzler
Date
10/27/2024 5:15:09 AM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
Jaipur, October 27, 2024: This October Hyatt Place offers you a chance to make your weekends more exciting and flavorful.“A sizzler is essentially a single dish meal, in which meats and vegetables are cooked in a sauce on a hot metal plate.” Said Najrul Beg, Executive chef at Hyatt Place.
He further mentions,“The dish has been described as an "open-roasted, grilled or shallow fried piece of meat, chicken, fish or vegetable patty, served on an oval shaped metal or stone hot plate, kept on a wooden base terms of preparation, the equipment and method for all sizzlers is the same, despite the large variety of ingredients and sauces.”
So for a stunning dinner this whole month, Hyatt place will serve you the delicious“sizzler”. The timings for the dinner will be from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm at Zeest outlet of the Hyatt place and the price for the dinner will be 399/-. So come around to enjoy the dish invented in the city of dreams and ruling around the world at a stunning restaurant and gracious host.
About Hyatt place
Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is the first Hyatt Place hotel in Rajasthan. Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is a contemporary, modern hotel designed for the multi-tasking travelers. Inspired by old & new Rajasthan the hotel offers uncomplicated experiences in stylish seating. Located in Malviya Nagar, the hotel is near the Jaipur International Airport, World Trade Park and Jhalana Leopard Safari.
User :- Garima Chaturvedi
Email :...
MENAFN27102024003198003206ID1108821778
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.