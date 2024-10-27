Israeli military completes its withdrawal from Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Israeli military completed its withdrawal from Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, leaving in its wake a landscape of destruction and a significant loss of life among Palestinians. This event is part of a broader 22-day military operation that has sparked serious allegations of genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian population.



In just the past 48 hours, Israeli forces are reported to have executed seven massacres against families in Gaza, leading to 77 deaths and 289 injuries. The of Health in Gaza released a statement highlighting that many remain trapped beneath rubble and in areas that are inaccessible to emergency responders.



The ministry also reported that the cumulative death toll from the ongoing hostilities has reached a staggering 42,924, with 100,833 individuals injured since the escalation of violence began on October 7. These figures do not reflect the casualties in the northern Gaza Strip due to the continuing blockade, which hampers communication and access to medical facilities.



Eyewitness accounts indicate that before withdrawing, Israeli forces systematically "destroyed and burned" homes and properties in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital. Throughout the military incursion, patients, wounded individuals, and displaced families within the hospital suffered from a lack of medicine, food, and water for two days. Additionally, witnesses reported that the Israeli military bulldozed the hospital's walls and the makeshift tents of displaced persons nearby, and fired shells into the hospital grounds.



Earlier reports from the government media office in Gaza indicated that Israeli attacks in the northern Gaza Strip have resulted in over 820 Palestinian deaths. Alarmingly, the Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli army had detained medical personnel, along with wounded patients from Kamal Adwan Hospital.



As the situation continues to deteriorate, the humanitarian crisis grows more severe, underscoring the profound impact of the conflict on civilian lives in the region. The mounting toll of violence and suffering calls for immediate international attention and intervention to address the escalating humanitarian disaster.

