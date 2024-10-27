Botafogo Extend Lead In Brazil's Serie A

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio De Janeiro, Oct 27 (IANS) Former Inter Miami midfielder Gregore struck late as Botafogo extended their lead at the top of Brazil's championship on Saturday with a 1-0 victory at Bragantino.

Gregore put his side ahead in the 86th minute with a towering header at the far post after Oscar Romero's floating free-kick from the left flank.

Botafogo, who are vying for their first top-flight title since 1995, are now three points clear of second-placed Palmeiras, who were held to a 2-2 home draw by Fortaleza.

"We came here with an attacking mindset and a desire to score," Gregore told reporters after the match. "I was lucky to have done that and I'm happy that I was able to help the team."

The victory came three days after Botafogo secured a 5-0 home win over Uruguay's Penarol in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal.

The return fixture will be played in Montevideo on Wednesday, with the winner earning a berth in the final on November 30.

"I feel very happy for the club and my teammates for the situation that we're in," Gregore said. "But we have to stay focused. We're happy to have picked up another three points here but our mind is on our next game. Each little step is taking us closer to our goals."

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Saturday, Flamengo won 4-2 at home to Juventude, Gremio prevailed 3-1 at home to Atletico Goianiense, Vitoria clinched a 2-1 home win against Fluminense, Athletico Paranaense cruised to a 3-0 home victory over Cruzeiro, Internacional won 3-1 at Atletico Mineiro, and Criciuma were held to a 1-1 home draw by Sao Paulo.