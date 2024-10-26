Panama Promotes National Parks Conservation

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The of Environment (MiAmbiente) issued an order to proceed with the rehabilitation and improvement of the trails of five national parks , at a cost of $2,526,783.04 , which will be ready in 18 months and with which they hope to boost the country's biodiversity.

The project will be in charge of the company Contractor Panamerican BC Inc , which will carry out the improvements to the Altos de Campana National Park and Biological Reserve in the province of Panama Oeste, the Portobelo National Park and San Lorenzo National Park in Colón, the Camino de Cruces National Park and Soberanía National Park in Panama.

The head of the Environment Department, Juan Carlos Navarro, said that the work will strengthen the opportunities for people to learn about the trails in the current parks, some of which are related to the Canal Basin.“We have unique sites such as Camino de Cruces where there are colonial roads, where our history is recorded, conservation is important for the future of Panama and to share these testimonies with tourists,” he said.

In the Camino de Cruces National Park , in Panama City, the plan is to supply, install and shore up existing ruins to prevent the collapse of the walls, in addition to their structural diagnosis and cleaning. Signs will also be placed, an archaeological inventory will be carried out, and public space use will be designed, among others.

As for the Soberanía National Park , the construction of natural steps, the rehabilitation of checkpoints, a park ranger's house, an administrative headquarters, the construction of paths and bridges for hikers, the supply of furniture, and other activities related to the adaptation of the site have been scheduled, with the purpose of adapting the Camino Oleoducto and Camino Plantación trails.

In the province of Panama Oeste in the Campana National Park and Biological Reserve , which includes four trails: La Cruz Trail, Podocarpus Trail, Zamora Trail and Panama Trail, the removal of deteriorated infrastructure, interpretive signs, supply and installation of picnic tables, steel platforms at the cross, construction of a guardhouse, rehabilitation of the information post and Los Pinos Checkpoint are planned.

In addition, in the San Lorenzo National Park , there will be construction of paths and bridges for hikers, painting, and provision of furniture. In addition, there will be rehabilitation of the El Pavón observation tower, adjustments to Playa el Fuerte and the Smithsonian, Tortuguilla, Circuito Militar, Aguacate, Punta Bruja, and Puesto de Control Achiote trails.

While for the Portobelo National Park there will be a floating pontoon for visitors to rest on kayak routes.

