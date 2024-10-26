Damaged Houses, Hostel, And Shops: Kyiv Region Shows Consequences Of Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, the wreckage of downed Russian drones was discovered in all seven districts.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post, Ukrinform reports.

As of 13:00, 24 private houses, a dormitory, a hostel, four shops and four cars had been damaged. In particular, windows, doors, roofs, and facades were damaged.

In one of the settlements, a lyceum building and a school bus were damaged. The debris smashed windows and cut the facade.

A power line was also affected.

In two districts, the lawn caught fire. The fires were extinguished.

Emergency services are continuing to document the aftermath. People are being provided with the necessary assistance. The international GEM Foundation is promptly involved in replacing windows in the damaged buildings.

As reported by Ukrinform, a woman born in 1968 was killed in the Kyiv region as a result of Russia's drone attack. She was killed by falling drone debris, which hit her in the abdomen. In addition, a 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries. He was treated for the injuries at the scene.

Photo: Kyiv RMA