Russian Forces Shell Kostiantynivka: One Killed, Three Injured

10/26/2024 7:12:02 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed, and three others were injured due to aerial bombing strikes on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, Chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.


"The Russians dropped two FAB-250 bombs on the town today. All the injured people were provided with necessary medical assistance," the statement reads.


The attack damaged ten private homes, two apartment buildings, two administrative buildings, nine non-residential facilities, 26 vehicles, two gas pipelines, and two power lines.


Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian forces injured one civilian in Donetsk region yesterday.

UkrinForm

