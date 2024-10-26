THESE Countries Shut Airspaces After Israel's Military Strike On Iran

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Airspaces over Iran, Syria, and Iraq were shut down after Israeli missiles struck Iranian military bases in Tehran and other cities on Saturday, October 26, amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Israel's latest attack comes after Iran's October 1 assault, which saw over 200 rockets and ballistic missiles launched at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah's chief, Hassan Nasrallah, stated reports.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) posted on X that the latest were a response“to months of continuous attacks from the in Iran against the State of Israel.”

Explosions were heard in Tehran, while similar blasts were also reported from Karaj, a city northwest of the capital, causing airspaces to shut down. FlightRadar24, an open-source flight tracking site, showed no aircraft movement in the skies above Iran, Syria and Iraq.

For the latest strike, Israel deployed its critical war assets including F-35 Adir fighter jets, F-15I Ra'am ground attack jets, and F-16I Sufa air defence jets, which covered approximately 2,000 kilometres. The F-35 Adir jets were also used by Israel for its attack on Houthi militia in July.

In addition, Israel also deployed the 'Rampage' long-range, supersonic missile and the 'Rocks' next generation extended stand-off air-to-surface missile.

A total of 100 fighter jets executed the attacks in three waves, targeting 20 missile and drone facilities in Iran. The initial target was Iran's radar and air defense systems, paving the way for subsequent strikes on military bases. The second and third waves specifically aimed at Iran's missile and drone facilities, mentioned reports.