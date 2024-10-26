NETA Auto Launches First Flagship Store In Malaysia, Injecting Green Technology Into Local Economic Growth

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Right next to the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, the world's tallest twin structures, NETA Auto's first flagship store in Malaysia celebrated its grand opening and completed the handover of its first 50 to owners. As a pioneering brand in the global electric vehicle (EV) sector, NETA Auto's arrival injects fresh green into Malaysia's economic transformation.







Store Opening Photo

A vibrant lion dance performance kicked off the technology-driven event. In the presence of over a hundred guests, including Tan Sri Dato' Wong Foon Meng, Former Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of the Senate, along with government officials, partners, and representatives of car owners, NETA Auto completed the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Located in the prime commercial area and strategic transportation hub of Malaysia, NETA Auto's newly designed store stands out from traditional dealerships, showcasing the aesthetic appeal of new energy vehicles through its minimalist yet sophisticated spatial design. It has become a striking landmark in the city, providing intelligent and sustainable mobility solutions for dynamic young Malaysian families and leading a revolution in green mobility.

With the support of favorable policies, infrastructure development, and increasing market demand, Malaysia's new energy vehicle industry is showing strong growth momentum and is expected to become a key player in the Southeast Asian electric vehicle market. As a popular new force brand in Southeast Asia, NETA Auto is rapidly entering the promising Malaysian market, currently having 12 dealerships. Through professional services and comprehensive experiential showroom designs, NETA Auto is dedicated to providing consumers with a superior car-buying experience. This milestone achievement has also laid a solid foundation for NETA Auto's upcoming market expansion.

Recognizing Malaysia's significance as a rapidly developing economy, NETA Auto has ambitious plans to expand its dealership store network to 20 outlets by the end of 2 024. Key regions for this growth include Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor, Penang, and East Malaysia. Meanwhile, as the fastest new force in automotive manufacturing to establish three overseas factories in Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, NETA Auto has achieved remarkable results in Thailand, with an impressive urban dealership coverage of 80%. Moving forward, NETA Auto will focus on promoting intelligent electric vehicle technology in Malaysia, fostering local production and accelerating the development of the region's automotive ecosystem. Through these efforts, NETA Auto is poised to contribute to Malaysia's Economic Transformation Plan and sustainable development, while providing a clearer framework for the nation's green agenda.

In 2024, NETA Auto's global expansion has demonstrated remarkable speed. As of October, it has established more than 100 stores worldwide, global cooperation partners covering 42 countries and regions across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Guided by the principle of“Tech for All,” NETA Auto will collaborate with outstanding local partners to accelerate the popularization of electric vehicles and create a sustainable future.