Yermak Discusses Support For Victory Plan With European Parliament Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, discussed support for the Victory Plan and preparations for the second Peace Summit with representatives of the European Parliament.

This was reported on the Office of the President's website, according to Ukrinform.

"The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with the delegation of the European Parliament led by the Chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann. The Members of the European Parliament arrived in Ukraine to meet with a number of high-ranking Ukrainian officials and to participate in a thematic conference based on the sixth point of the Peace Formula, 'Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities.'” the statement reads.

It was noted that the main topic of the meeting with the Head of the President's Office was support for the Victory Plan and preparation for the second Peace Summit.

“Europe is stronger than some European leaders can imagine. And now we need to talk about it loudly. With Ukraine. The Victory Plan presented by the President of Ukraine is not only about the military. It is also about the economy and the future,” Andriy Yermak said.

The Head of the President's Office elaborated on the presentation of the Victory Plan in the United States and Europe, the teamwork involved, and the engagement of civil society representatives to spread awareness of the Plan's key points.

Yermak also highlighted the steps Ukraine and its allies are taking as a follow-up to the first Peace Summit, including thematic conferences based on each point of the Peace Formula. Following these conferences, participants adopt a joint communiqué, and these documents will serve as the foundation for proposals at the Second Peace Summit.

“The Second Summit must end with a concrete result. That is why the Victory Plan is so important for us: so that we can be very strong,” Andriy Yermak emphasized.

According to the Head of the President's Office, as Russia attempts to build a coalition of aggressors, the global community must once again unite and act even more decisively.

For her part, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chair of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Security and Defense, assured that all 27 countries of the European Union stand with Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and that Ukraine enjoys full support in the European Parliament.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky did not confirm a visit to Ukraine by UN Secretary-General António Guterres following his attendance at the BRICS summit in Kazan.