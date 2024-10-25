Derrick Solano Reveals Personal Adoption Records To Prove His Memoir I Won't Break Is True

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

I Won't Break by Derrick Solano

Author Derrick Solano releases personal adoption records to verify his life story detailed in his memoir, I Won't Break.

- Derrick SolanoLAS VEGAS, NM, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Derrick Solano, author of the powerful memoir I Won't Break, is going public with his adoption records and birth certificate to confirm the life story he shares in his book. These original documents, now accessible on his website at , include his birth certificate, the paper his biological mother signed relinquishing him, and a full account of his adoption records. With this release, Solano aims to provide the true crime community and readers of his memoir with solid proof of his experiences growing up as a lost child within the foster care system.Solano's memoir, I Won't Break, chronicles a life forged in the fires of abandonment, foster homes, and systemic cruelty, set against the backdrop of a struggle to reclaim his identity. By sharing the adoption records that chart his path, Solano hopes to dissolve any doubts about his story's authenticity and encourage readers to witness his journey through these unaltered documents."These records aren't just for doubters-they're for everyone who's ever wondered what true resilience looks like," says Solano.“I shared my entire life in I Won't Break, and now I'm sharing the paperwork that marks each twist in that journey. This is for anyone who believes in survival and in facing every truth, no matter how painful.”Now available on Amazon at , I Won't Break invites readers into the dark and often brutal reality of Solano's life, from early abandonment to family betrayal and life as a foster child. Solano's new page on goes one step further by displaying the documentation behind his experiences, giving his memoir an unprecedented level of transparency.For members of the true crime community, these records offer an unfiltered look at the complexities of abandonment, systemic failures, and the lasting impact of family decisions. The combination of I Won't Break and Solano's newly released records makes for an unmissable story of survival, resilience, and reclamation. Visit to explore the adoption records and discover the man behind the memoir.To schedule an interview, request a press copy, or learn more, please contact Derrick Solano directly at ....About Derrick Solano:Derrick Solano is a musician, author, and survivor. His memoir I Won't Break is a testament to a life spent fighting for identity and finding strength in the face of trauma. Through his work, Solano inspires those who have faced adversity to keep fighting and never break.For More Information:Derrick SolanoEmail: ...Website:Memoir:#IWontBreak #DerrickSolano #TrueCrime #Memoir #SurvivalStory #AdoptionRecords #FosterCare

Derrick Solano

Derrick Solano

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.