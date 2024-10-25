Centex Development Group Launches In Austin, Texas, Bringing Expertise Across Multiple Industries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centex Development Group, a multifaceted company based in Austin, Texas, has officially announced its launch. Founded in 2024 by principals Beau Flowers and Aldo Rodriguez, Centex Development Group specializes in providing marketing, expansion, and financing expertise to successful businesses across a wide range of industries. The company's primary focus includes oil and gas, hospitality, real estate, aviation, manufacturing, med spa services, clothing design, production equipment, and the pipe and steel industry.

The company's mission is to collaborate with businesses that are already leaders in their respective fields, helping them grow and enhance their operations through strategic partnerships and specialized services.



Current key projects include:

Oil and Gas Developments in Southeast Texas, in collaboration with Flowtex Energy.

A 58-acre real estate development in Spicewood, Texas, known as the Flying X Mobile Home and RV Park, which is in the early development stages, located near the shores of Lake Travis and adjacent to the Canyon Ranch Resort, set to open in 2026. A five-concept bar and restaurant program in downtown Austin, scheduled for a December 2025 launch, which will add to the vibrant hospitality scene in the heart of the city.

"Centex Development Group brings together a team of highly accomplished individuals from various industries to collaborate on strategic projects," said Mr. Flowers, Founder and CEO of Centex Development Group. "Our goal is to leverage the specialized skills of each team member to achieve continued success across different markets."

The company will host two Opportunity Discussion Events at the historic Driskill Hotel in downtown Austin on December 4th and December 14th to provide further insights into its team, ongoing projects, and future developments. Interested parties are encouraged to follow Centex Development Group on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or send an email to [email protected] for more information on how to RSVP to the event and join the mailing list.

About Centex Development Group

Centex Development Group is a privately held company headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company focuses on delivering marketing, expansion, and financing solutions across industries including oil and gas, hospitality, real estate, aviation, manufacturing, med spa services, oil field production equipment, and the pipe and steel industry. By partnering with industry leaders, Centex provides strategic expertise to drive successful growth and development.

