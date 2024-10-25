Hitpaw Launches Spooktacular Halloween Campaign With Exclusive Discount: Prepares To Celebrate The 2024 Festival With Hot Products And Huge Discounts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw is a leading multimedia solution provider specializing in photo and video, editing tools . This Halloween, HitPaw is stirring up some thrilling surprises! We are proud to announce our Halloween Co-Branded Campaign, featuring exclusive bundles in collaboration with Tenorshare and 4DDiG

with up to 75% off.

Limited-time offers bring together the best from all three brands to help users offer a full range of solutions for your smartphone, computer and multimedia requirements.

HitPaw has fantastic deals on top-selling items: Video Converter, Video Enhancer and VoicePea, FotorPea for participants. Take advantage of the special "1X1 Bundle" Halloween promotion! By using HitPaw products, you can edit and enhance your Halloween-exclusive video

and images.

Halloween Event ends November 7, 2024.

HitPaw Halloween Campaign:

Exclusive Halloween Bundles: Get access to our premium photo and video, audio editing software at scarily low prices!

Up to 75% OFF: Save big with discounts on select HitPaw tools, perfect for creators looking to add a haunting touch to their Halloween projects.

This campaign combines the powerful offerings of HitPaw, Tenorshare, and 4DDiG , bringing users an all-in-one solution for creativity, device management, and data recovery.

Key Features of HitPaw's Main Products:

: Automatically sharpen and improve the quality of your photos and videos for a professional touch, perfect for capturing every chilling detail.: from ghostly whispers to menacing monster growls, our AI-powered voice generator adds the perfect creepy touch to your content.: Cut, trim, merge, and add effects to your videos with a simple, intuitive interface-perfect for both beginners and experienced creators.

Discounts:



HitPaw Video Converter at $31.96/Year for Win & Mac Version



HitPaw FotorPea at $71.99/Year for Win & $79.99/Year for Mac Version



HitPaw Video Enhancer at $79.99/Year for Win & $87.99/Year for Mac



HitPaw Editmakor at $39.96/Year for Win & Mac Version

Cross-branded 8-in-1 bundles:

Tenorshare AI Writter + Tenorshare PDF AI + Tenorshare AI PPT + 4DDig File Repair + 4DDig Duplicate File Deleter + HitPaw Video Enahncer +HitPaw FotorPea + HitPaw Video Converter for Win on $232.79 and $264.81 for Mac

About HitPaw:

With user-friendly interfaces and powerful features, HitPaw helps content creators, professionals, and casual users bring their creative ideas to life effortlessly.

INFORMATION:

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare

Tenorshare offers innovative solutions for data management, backup, recovery, and more across multiple platforms, making device handling simple and efficient.

About 4DDiG:

4DDiG

4DDiG is a trusted brand in data recovery, providing users with the ability to recover lost files securely and efficiently.



