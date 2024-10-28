53Rd Molodist International Film Festival Opens In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The red hall of the Cinema House hosted the opening of the 53rd Kyiv International Festival“Molodist”, the opening film of which was the Ukrainian-Polish drama“Two Sisters” directed by Lukasz Karwowski.

This year's festival program includes 123 films from 44 countries, presented in 11 programs. In addition, events will take place throughout the festival.

The opening film of the film festival was Two Sisters by Lukasz Karwowski, one of the first feature films shot in Ukraine after the start of the full-scale invasion.

The premiere was attended by the film's creators - director Łukasz Karwowski, one of the main roles Karolina Rzepa, Ukrainian co-producer Viktoria Yarmoshchuk, as well as actors Maryna Koshkina, Vitalina Bibliw, Slava Babenkov and others.

The evening began with a minute of silence in memory of all the fallen soldiers and civilians who became victims of Russian aggression.

During the opening ceremony, Yuliia Shevchuk, acting head of the Ukrainian State Film Agency, presented the Presidential Award and the“Scythian deer“ for the development of Ukrainian cinema from the Molodist Film Festival to Andriy Rizol, film producer and chairman of the board of the Association“Promoting the development of cinema in Ukraine - Watch Ukrainian!”.

In his turn, Molodist Film Festival Director General Andriy Khalpakhchi presented the honorary Scythian Stag for his contribution to the development of world cinema to this year's chairman of the international competition jury, Mohammad Rasulof.

The Molodist Film Festival is supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency and the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the 53rd Kyiv International Film Festival“Molodist” will feature five unique documentaries and feature films dedicated to current events in Ukraine or prominent personalities of Ukrainian culture in the“Ukrainian Premieres” section.

Photo: Molodist Kyiv International Film Festival, Facebook