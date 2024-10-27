Israel's Aggression Continues In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Israel continued its aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip and Lebanon, while Israeli reported that 50 and civilians were in a truck-ramming operation north of Tel Aviv, and that the perpetrator was shot.





In its latest statistics, the of in Gaza said that the Israeli committed 7 massacres against civilian families, 77 of whom were killed and 289 injured in the past 48 hours, in hospitals.





The statistics do not include hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip, due to the occupation's siege and the difficulty of accessing them. The ministry indicated that the death toll from the Israeli aggression since October 7 has risen to 42,924 dead and 100,833 injured.





On the negotiations front, the Qatari capital, Doha, will witness talks starting Sunday, with the participation of the Director of the American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns and the Director of the Israeli Foreign Intelligence Service (Mossad) David Barnea, regarding the possibility of reaching a prisoner exchange deal with the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).





Meanwhile, a Hamas leader said that the movement's officials“are waiting for the outcome of the Quartet meeting in the Qatari capital, Doha, today, Sunday, and to explore whether it is consistent with our known vision for reaching a deal or not,” stressing that“the movement's vision is fixed in this regard, which is an immediate ceasefire, ending the genocide, starvation and displacement, the withdrawal of the occupation from the entire territory of the Gaza Strip, and providing relief and reconstruction.”





Moreover, the Anadolu Agency quoted diplomatic sources as saying that South Africa is preparing on Monday to present additional facts, evidence and arguments in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.





In a related context, the Israeli occupation army continued its wide-scale aggression on Lebanon for the 33rd consecutive day. In the early hours of Sunday, Lebanese media reported that violent Israeli raids targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut.





Furthermore, Hezbollah announced that its members targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation forces in the settlement of Shomera with a guided missile and achieved confirmed casualties. In a move indicating the expansion of its operations, the party asked the residents of 20 Israeli settlements to evacuate immediately, saying in a video recording that these“settlements have become a place for the deployment and settlement of the enemy's military forces, and have become legitimate military targets.”





In the meantime, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Saturday evening that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon has risen to“2,653 dead and 12,360 wounded.” The ministry said in a statement that“the Israeli enemy's raids on Lebanon yesterday, Friday, resulted in 19 dead and 108 wounded.”