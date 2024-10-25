Amateur Sam Beach Captures 2024 Silvercrest Cup At Hermitage Country Club In Richmond, Virginia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bill Feder (left) and Sam Beach (right)

Event Sponsored by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Rewards MAPGA Professionals for Playing Excellence and Supports Local Foundations

STAFFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sam Beach, an amateur golfer from Hermitage CC who was playing on a sponsor exemption, outdueled 72 Middle Atlantic PGA Professionals and amateurs to capture the 2nd Annual Silvercrest Cup on October 3rd at Hermitage Country Club in Richmond, Va. The event was the culmination of a season-long series that featured four qualifying events throughout the region for Middle Atlantic PGA Professionals.Beach, a member at Hermitage Club, shot a -6 (66) besting MAPGA professionals Bill Fedder, Alex Hoffman, and Daniel Bengtson, each who tied for low professional honors after shooting -4 (68). The three MAPGA Professionals went into a three-way sudden death playoff to determine the professional champion, where Fedder defeated his opponents to win the playoff and claim the Low Professional title.For his performance, Fedder won the $15,000 first prize as the low professional, which is one of the most lucrative prize payouts on the Section's tournament calendar. In addition to the final purse, each qualifying event included a bonus pool of $5,000, which was shared between each qualifier's champion and the runner-up. In total, more than 54 MAPGA Professionals participated in the series and competed for $30,000 in total prize money.The Middle Atlantic PGA Section (MAPGA), one of the PGA of America's forty-one geographical managing entities, and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, an investment advisor providing asset management and family office services to high net-worth individuals and select institutional investors, partnered in early 2023 to create the Silvercrest Cup. In addition to rewarding the playing excellence of Middle Atlantic PGA Professionals and top amateurs, the series also provided significant donations to local foundations, including the Middle Atlantic PGA Section's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PGA REACH Middle Atlantic."The inaugural Silvercrest Cup was a tremendous success in 2023, and we were excited to add this prestigious tournament series to the Middle Atlantic PGA Section lineup of professional golf events,” said Jon Guhl, Executive Director, Middle Atlantic PGA Section.“In addition to congratulating the players, we extend our appreciation to Silvercrest Asset Management Group for the opportunities they have provided to our PGA Professionals and Foundations. Silvercrest values and appreciates the dedication and hard work of our PGA Members, which is evident in their investment which not only benefits the players but also our charitable endeavors for the MAPGA.”Silvercrest Chairman and CEO Richard R. Hough III said, "Silvercrest Asset Management Group believes in giving back to the communities we live and work in. It is extremely rewarding to recognize and assist those who share our beliefs. PGA Professionals share the same attributes for success and giving back that Silvercrest believes in." He continued, "Their dedication to the game of golf and the members of the clubs they unselfishly serve is unmatched in any other sport.”In addition to the Silvercrest Cup at Hermitage Country Club, the 2024 line-up of events included: May 13-14 MAPGA Match Play at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet, VA; April 15 MAPGA Stroke Play #1 at Rolling Road Country Club in Catonsville, MD.; August 5th -7th MAPGA Section Professional Championship at Hermitage Country Club in Richmond, Va., and the September 16th MAPGA Stroke Play Championship #2 at the Golf Club at the Highlands in Chesterfield, VA.The MAPGA Professionals who participated in the tournament series earned their place in the 2024 Silvercrest Cup final via a points system drawn from their performance in each qualifying event; top five amateurs from the Virginia State Golf Association (VSGA) and Maryland State Golf Association (MSGA) player of the year lists also were invited to compete. For more information visit: .###About Silvercrest Asset Management GroupSilvercrest Asset Management Group was founded in April 2002 by a group of highly experienced investment professionals with the goal of creating a firm dedicated to serving individuals, families, and select institutions with significant financial assets. Since its inception, Silvercrest has nurtured an entrepreneurial, collegial, and action-oriented business culture with a client-first ethos that has led to a 98% client retention rate. Our dedication to serving our clients' needs and providing institutional quality asset management capabilities to the marketplace has allowed Silvercrest to prosper and grow. Over the past twenty years, we've grown to a diverse organization with over 150 employees from various backgrounds in offices around the country, and today, we manage over $20 billion dollars in assets on behalf of our clients.About the Middle Atlantic PGA SectionThe Middle Atlantic PGA Section (MAPGA), located in Stafford, Virginia, is one of 41 Sections of The Professional Golfers' Association of America (PGA), headquartered in Frisco, Texas. The MAPGA has been a part of The PGA since 1925 and consists of over 1,200 members and associates in Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia and small portions of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. There are over 900,000 golfers playing more than 16.5 million rounds of golf a season in the Middle Atlantic region. As player development remains a driving force in the golf industry, the MAPGA provides a wide variety of programs and assistance to support its members who teach the game, promote goodwill and share the game's values to their golfing customers and their communities in general. Locally, MAPGA Professionals assist in raising over $6 million annually for charities.

Emma Smithers

Middle Atlantic PGA Section

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.